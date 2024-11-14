Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Sun TV Network consolidated net profit declines 11.93% in the September 2024 quarter

Sun TV Network consolidated net profit declines 11.93% in the September 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Nov 14 2024 | 12:52 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales decline 10.86% to Rs 934.54 crore

Net profit of Sun TV Network declined 11.93% to Rs 409.14 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 464.54 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 10.86% to Rs 934.54 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1048.45 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales934.541048.45 -11 OPM %57.8769.41 -PBDT708.97837.86 -15 PBT513.24619.11 -17 NP409.14464.54 -12

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Australia vs Pakistan LIVE SCORE UPDATES, 1st T20: AUS vs PAK toss at 1 PM IST

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex down 100 pts; See markets doubling every 5 yrs: Raamdeo Agrawal

LIVE: After Mumbai Airport, Nagpur-Kolkata flight gets bomb threat; lands in Raipur

VRL Logistics falls 7% as investors flock to book profit post strong Q2 nos

India bond yields marginally higher, traders await debt supply via auction

First Published: Nov 14 2024 | 12:32 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story