Sun TV Network consolidated net profit declines 11.93% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 10.86% to Rs 934.54 crore

Net profit of Sun TV Network declined 11.93% to Rs 409.14 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 464.54 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 10.86% to Rs 934.54 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1048.45 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.934.541048.4557.8769.41708.97837.86513.24619.11409.14464.54

