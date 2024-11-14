Sun TV Network consolidated net profit declines 11.93% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 10.86% to Rs 934.54 croreNet profit of Sun TV Network declined 11.93% to Rs 409.14 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 464.54 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 10.86% to Rs 934.54 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1048.45 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales934.541048.45 -11 OPM %57.8769.41 -PBDT708.97837.86 -15 PBT513.24619.11 -17 NP409.14464.54 -12
