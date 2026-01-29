A B Infrabuild hits the roof after bagging Rs 52-cr project

A B Infrabuild hit an upper circuit of 5% to Rs 18.51 after the company announced that it has received a letter of acceptance for a new construction project worth Rs 51.79 crore.

In an exchange filing, the company said the order pertains to the construction of a road over bridge (ROB) featuring a 36.0-metre composite girder, two 24.0-metre composite girders and four 18.75-metre T-beam girders. The project will be executed at railway kilometre 649/1113, in lieu of LC No. 348 at km 649/1315, between Sompeta and Baruva railway stations on the main line under the Khurda Road Division.

The total contract value stands at Rs 51,79,91,303.99 and the project is scheduled to be completed within a period of 24 months.

The company further clarified that none of its promoters or members of the promoter group have any interest in the entity awarding the contract. It also stated that the transaction does not qualify as a related-party transaction under applicable regulatory norms. A B Infrabuild is engaged in construction, alter, improve, maintain, enlarge, pull down, remove, replace and develop, work, manage, and roads, railways, branches and sidings, bridges; and other constructions related to civil works. The companys standalone net profit tumbled 43.6% to Rs 2.11 crore, while revenue from operations declined 21% to Rs 37.30 crore in Q2 FY26 compared to Q2 FY25.