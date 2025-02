Power Mech Projects consolidated net profit rises 33.36% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 20.81% to Rs 1337.97 crore

Net profit of Power Mech Projects rose 33.36% to Rs 82.04 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 61.52 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 20.81% to Rs 1337.97 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 1107.50 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.1337.971107.5011.2811.96135.34117.07121.32105.3482.0461.52

