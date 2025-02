FSN E-Commerce Ventures consolidated net profit rises 61.33% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 26.74% to Rs 2267.21 crore

Net profit of FSN E-Commerce Ventures rose 61.33% to Rs 26.12 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 16.19 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 26.74% to Rs 2267.21 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 1788.80 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.2267.211788.806.215.52114.3884.5244.5626.4926.1216.19

