Kaira Can Company standalone net profit declines 28.09% in the December 2024 quarter

Net profit of Kaira Can Company declined 28.09% to Rs 0.64 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 0.89 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 8.01% to Rs 55.15 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 51.06 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.55.1551.062.962.982.041.961.261.240.640.89

