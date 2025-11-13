G S Auto International standalone net profit rises 59.52% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 6.11% to Rs 31.18 crore

Net profit of G S Auto International rose 59.52% to Rs 0.67 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.42 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 6.11% to Rs 31.18 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 33.21 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.31.1833.218.538.161.781.690.800.730.670.42

Powered by Capital Market - Live News