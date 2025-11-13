Singer India standalone net profit rises 201.57% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 30.39% to Rs 137.90 crore

Net profit of Singer India rose 201.57% to Rs 3.83 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1.27 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 30.39% to Rs 137.90 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 105.76 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.137.90105.763.090.675.832.225.221.673.831.27

