A.K.Capital Services consolidated net profit declines 14.26% in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 24 2025 | 9:10 AM IST
Sales decline 10.50% to Rs 131.33 crore

Net profit of A.K.Capital Services declined 14.26% to Rs 25.68 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 29.95 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 10.50% to Rs 131.33 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 146.73 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 7.61% to Rs 84.73 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 91.71 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 7.16% to Rs 481.43 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 518.54 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales131.33146.73 -10 481.43518.54 -7 OPM %69.8066.30 -70.8162.97 - PBDT32.9942.16 -22 120.04131.22 -9 PBT30.5040.10 -24 109.78122.77 -11 NP25.6829.95 -14 84.7391.71 -8

First Published: May 24 2025 | 7:44 AM IST

