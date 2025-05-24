A.K.Capital Services consolidated net profit declines 14.26% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 10.50% to Rs 131.33 crore

Net profit of A.K.Capital Services declined 14.26% to Rs 25.68 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 29.95 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 10.50% to Rs 131.33 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 146.73 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 7.61% to Rs 84.73 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 91.71 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 7.16% to Rs 481.43 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 518.54 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

