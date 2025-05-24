Mindteck (India) consolidated net profit rises 4.94% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 6.25% to Rs 104.02 crore

Net profit of Mindteck (India) rose 4.94% to Rs 6.80 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 6.48 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 6.25% to Rs 104.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 97.90 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 5.02% to Rs 28.68 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 27.31 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 10.09% to Rs 424.42 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 385.53 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

