Permanent Magnets consolidated net profit declines 37.05% in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 24 2025 | 9:09 AM IST
Sales decline 15.52% to Rs 45.28 crore

Net profit of Permanent Magnets declined 37.05% to Rs 1.58 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 2.51 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 15.52% to Rs 45.28 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 53.60 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 22.03% to Rs 15.75 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 20.20 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 1.77% to Rs 205.05 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 201.48 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales45.2853.60 -16 205.05201.48 2 OPM %11.1312.24 -14.8517.05 - PBDT5.217.26 -28 32.2036.52 -12 PBT1.684.18 -60 20.7728.26 -27 NP1.582.51 -37 15.7520.20 -22

First Published: May 24 2025 | 7:44 AM IST

