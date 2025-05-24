Permanent Magnets consolidated net profit declines 37.05% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 15.52% to Rs 45.28 crore

Net profit of Permanent Magnets declined 37.05% to Rs 1.58 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 2.51 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 15.52% to Rs 45.28 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 53.60 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 22.03% to Rs 15.75 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 20.20 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 1.77% to Rs 205.05 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 201.48 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

