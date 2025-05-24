Pix Transmission consolidated net profit declines 7.29% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 25.57% to Rs 161.92 crore

Net profit of Pix Transmission declined 7.29% to Rs 22.65 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 24.43 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 25.57% to Rs 161.92 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 128.95 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 36.02% to Rs 112.88 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 82.99 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 19.55% to Rs 589.45 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 493.06 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

