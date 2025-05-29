Home / Markets / Capital Market News / A2Z Infra Engineering reports consolidated net profit of Rs 4.01 crore in the March 2025 quarter

A2Z Infra Engineering reports consolidated net profit of Rs 4.01 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 29 2025 | 9:35 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales decline 7.46% to Rs 90.66 crore

Net profit of A2Z Infra Engineering reported to Rs 4.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 1.21 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 7.46% to Rs 90.66 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 97.97 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 8.97 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 5.69 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 13.44% to Rs 336.27 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 388.49 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales90.6697.97 -7 336.27388.49 -13 OPM %10.04-48.90 -1.98-22.80 - PBDT18.85-21.11 LP 20.30-57.04 LP PBT17.59-22.35 LP 15.37-62.22 LP NP4.01-1.21 LP 8.97-5.69 LP

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Sea TV Network reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.31 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Nahar Capital & Financial Services consolidated net profit rises 139.12% in the March 2025 quarter

Omaxe reports consolidated net loss of Rs 148.32 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Hinduja Global Solutions consolidated net profit declines 95.79% in the March 2025 quarter

Nuvama Wealth Management consolidated net profit rises 41.31% in the March 2025 quarter

First Published: May 29 2025 | 7:36 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story