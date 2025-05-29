Omaxe reports consolidated net loss of Rs 148.32 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 1.06% to Rs 541.26 crore

Net Loss of Omaxe reported to Rs 148.32 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 145.05 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 1.06% to Rs 541.26 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 535.58 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 686.00 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 402.60 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 3.30% to Rs 1560.99 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1614.32 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

