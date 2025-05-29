Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Sea TV Network reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.31 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Sea TV Network reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.31 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 29 2025 | 9:35 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 18.64% to Rs 3.50 crore

Net profit of Sea TV Network reported to Rs 0.31 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 18.64% to Rs 3.50 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 2.95 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 0.75 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net profit of Rs 30.41 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 3.52% to Rs 11.52 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 11.94 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales3.502.95 19 11.5211.94 -4 OPM %-20.86-36.95 --30.73-35.59 - PBDT0.520.18 189 0-3.14 100 PBT0.63-0.03 LP -0.43-3.85 89 NP0.31-0.03 LP -0.7530.41 PL

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Nahar Capital & Financial Services consolidated net profit rises 139.12% in the March 2025 quarter

Omaxe reports consolidated net loss of Rs 148.32 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Hinduja Global Solutions consolidated net profit declines 95.79% in the March 2025 quarter

Nuvama Wealth Management consolidated net profit rises 41.31% in the March 2025 quarter

Palred Technologies reports consolidated net loss of Rs 3.88 crore in the March 2025 quarter

First Published: May 29 2025 | 7:36 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story