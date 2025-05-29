Nahar Capital & Financial Services consolidated net profit rises 139.12% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 46.89% to Rs 3.33 croreNet profit of Nahar Capital & Financial Services rose 139.12% to Rs 21.21 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 8.87 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 46.89% to Rs 3.33 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 6.27 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 323.19% to Rs 49.81 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 11.77 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 9.63% to Rs 26.18 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 23.88 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
