Nahar Capital & Financial Services consolidated net profit rises 139.12% in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 29 2025 | 9:35 AM IST
Sales decline 46.89% to Rs 3.33 crore

Net profit of Nahar Capital & Financial Services rose 139.12% to Rs 21.21 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 8.87 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 46.89% to Rs 3.33 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 6.27 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 323.19% to Rs 49.81 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 11.77 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 9.63% to Rs 26.18 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 23.88 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales3.336.27 -47 26.1823.88 10 OPM %36.3452.63 -63.18-49.25 - PBDT18.888.22 130 59.4516.00 272 PBT18.627.96 134 58.4014.96 290 NP21.218.87 139 49.8111.77 323

First Published: May 29 2025 | 7:36 AM IST

