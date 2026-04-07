Aartech Solonics gains after bagging Rs 1-cr order from Zero Systems

Aartech Solonics jumped 4.13% to Rs 42.11 after the company announced it has received a purchase order worth Rs 1.26 crore from Zero Systems (Proprietorship).

According to an exchange filing, the order involves the supply of PP cases and will be executed in tranches by 15 May 2026. The company clarified that neither its promoters nor promoter group entities have any interest in the awarding company, confirming that the contract does not qualify as a related-party transaction.

Aartech Solonics is primarily engaged in the manufacturing of electrical components, including control and relay panels, bus transfer systems, ultracapacitors, waste-to-compost machines, and other specialized energy applications.