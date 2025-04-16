Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Home First Finance Company India raises Rs 1,250 cr via QIP

Home First Finance Company India raises Rs 1,250 cr via QIP

Image
Last Updated : Apr 16 2025 | 4:50 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Home First Finance Company India (HomeFirst) has successfully raised fresh equity capital of Rs 1,250 crore by issuing 1.3 crores of equity shares to Qualified Institutional Buyers through a Qualified Institutions Placement (QIP) in terms of SEBI ICDR Regulations.

Commenting on the successful closure of the QIP, Manoj Viswanathan, MD & CEO said: This capital infusion will augment HomeFirst's capital base and further strengthen its ability to expand our footprint, deepen customer engagement, and deliver sustained value to all stakeholders. The overwhelming shareholder interest not only underlines their confidence in the multi decadal opportunity in the affordable housing finance industry we operate in, but also reaffirms their trust towards our ability and commitment to deliver robust financial performance by maintaining our trajectory of sustainable, consistent, and quality growth as demonstrated over more than fifteen years. On behalf of the entire HomeFirst team, I warmly welcome all our shareholders and look forward to their continued support as we scale new heights.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

SBI Card partners with Tata Digital to launch lifestyle co-branded credit card

Sensex settles 309 pts higher, Nifty ends above 23,400; PSU bank shares in demand

Swaraj Engines spurts after Q4 PAT jumps 29% YoY; declares dividend of Rs 104.50/share

Dollar index extends deep slide to fresh 3-year low; Fed Powell speech in focus

Bajaj Electricals soars on inking strategic pact with Slovakia's SEAK

First Published: Apr 16 2025 | 4:39 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story