Home First Finance Company India raises Rs 1,250 cr via QIP

Home First Finance Company India (HomeFirst) has successfully raised fresh equity capital of Rs 1,250 crore by issuing 1.3 crores of equity shares to Qualified Institutional Buyers through a Qualified Institutions Placement (QIP) in terms of SEBI ICDR Regulations.

Commenting on the successful closure of the QIP, Manoj Viswanathan, MD & CEO said: This capital infusion will augment HomeFirst's capital base and further strengthen its ability to expand our footprint, deepen customer engagement, and deliver sustained value to all stakeholders. The overwhelming shareholder interest not only underlines their confidence in the multi decadal opportunity in the affordable housing finance industry we operate in, but also reaffirms their trust towards our ability and commitment to deliver robust financial performance by maintaining our trajectory of sustainable, consistent, and quality growth as demonstrated over more than fifteen years. On behalf of the entire HomeFirst team, I warmly welcome all our shareholders and look forward to their continued support as we scale new heights.

