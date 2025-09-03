Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Rajnish Wellness Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Rajnish Wellness Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Sep 03 2025
Eurotex Industries and Exports Ltd, Mahindra EPC Irrigation Ltd, Lumax Auto Technologies Ltd and Uravi Defence & Technology Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 03 September 2025.

Rajnish Wellness Ltd tumbled 6.80% to Rs 0.96 at 14:31 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 154.96 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 116.7 lakh shares in the past one month.

Eurotex Industries and Exports Ltd lost 6.71% to Rs 14.73. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 1006 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1863 shares in the past one month.

Mahindra EPC Irrigation Ltd crashed 6.44% to Rs 162.8. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 63712 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 46909 shares in the past one month.

Lumax Auto Technologies Ltd pared 5.37% to Rs 1067.3. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 30879 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 23614 shares in the past one month.

Uravi Defence & Technology Ltd corrected 5.00% to Rs 389.9. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 376 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3101 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Sep 03 2025

