Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Caplin Point Lab gains after receiving USFDA nod for Milrinone Lactate injection

Caplin Point Lab gains after receiving USFDA nod for Milrinone Lactate injection

Image
Last Updated : Sep 03 2025 | 3:04 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Caplin Point Laboratories rose 1.90% to Rs 2,169.70 after the company received final approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) for its abbreviated new drug application (ANDA) for Milrinone Lactate in 5% Dextrose Injection.

The approval covers two dosage forms20 mg/100 mL (0.2 mg/mL) and 40 mg/200 mL (0.2 mg/mL)in single-dose infusion bags. The product is a generic therapeutic equivalent version of the Reference Listed Drug (RLD), PRIMACOR in Dextrose 5%, by Sanofi Aventis US LLC.

Milrinone is indicated for the short-term intravenous treatment of patients with acute decompensated heart failure. According to IQVIATM (IMS Health), Milrinone Lactate in 5% Dextrose Injection had US sales of approximately $11 million for the 12-month period ending July 2025.

Caplin Point Laboratories is a pharmaceutical company with a unique business model catering predominantly to emerging markets of Latin America and Africa. The company also has a growing presence in the regulated markets such as US through its subsidiary Caplin Steriles and Caplin Steriles USA Inc.

The company reported an 11.2% year-on-year (YoY) increase in revenue from operations to Rs 510.2 crore and a 20.7% YoY rise in profit after tax (PAT) to Rs 150.8 crore in Q1 FY26.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Arkade Developers gains after signing MoU to acquire land in Bhandup West

Barometers trade with minor gains; PSU bank shares in demand

Rajnish Wellness Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Netweb Tech soars on Rs 1,734 crore AI infrastructure order

Volumes soar at TBO Tek Ltd counter

First Published: Sep 03 2025 | 2:55 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story