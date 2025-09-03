Caplin Point Lab gains after receiving USFDA nod for Milrinone Lactate injection

Caplin Point Laboratories rose 1.90% to Rs 2,169.70 after the company received final approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) for its abbreviated new drug application (ANDA) for Milrinone Lactate in 5% Dextrose Injection.

The approval covers two dosage forms20 mg/100 mL (0.2 mg/mL) and 40 mg/200 mL (0.2 mg/mL)in single-dose infusion bags. The product is a generic therapeutic equivalent version of the Reference Listed Drug (RLD), PRIMACOR in Dextrose 5%, by Sanofi Aventis US LLC.

Milrinone is indicated for the short-term intravenous treatment of patients with acute decompensated heart failure. According to IQVIATM (IMS Health), Milrinone Lactate in 5% Dextrose Injection had US sales of approximately $11 million for the 12-month period ending July 2025.