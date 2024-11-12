Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Aarti Surfactants consolidated net profit declines 61.81% in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 12 2024 | 9:11 AM IST
Sales rise 4.85% to Rs 150.84 crore

Net profit of Aarti Surfactants declined 61.81% to Rs 1.81 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 4.74 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 4.85% to Rs 150.84 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 143.86 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales150.84143.86 5 OPM %2.4711.30 -PBDT3.1312.63 -75 PBT-1.198.78 PL NP1.814.74 -62

First Published: Nov 12 2024 | 7:39 AM IST

