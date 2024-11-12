Aarti Surfactants consolidated net profit declines 61.81% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 4.85% to Rs 150.84 crore

Net profit of Aarti Surfactants declined 61.81% to Rs 1.81 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 4.74 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 4.85% to Rs 150.84 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 143.86 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.150.84143.862.4711.303.1312.63-1.198.781.814.74

