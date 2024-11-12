Goyal Aluminiums consolidated net profit rises 12.96% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 74.98% to Rs 21.68 crore

Net profit of Goyal Aluminiums rose 12.96% to Rs 0.61 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.54 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 74.98% to Rs 21.68 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 12.39 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.21.6812.393.326.380.760.790.700.760.610.54

Powered by Capital Market - Live News