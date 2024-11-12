Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Goyal Aluminiums consolidated net profit rises 12.96% in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 12 2024 | 9:11 AM IST
Sales rise 74.98% to Rs 21.68 crore

Net profit of Goyal Aluminiums rose 12.96% to Rs 0.61 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.54 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 74.98% to Rs 21.68 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 12.39 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales21.6812.39 75 OPM %3.326.38 -PBDT0.760.79 -4 PBT0.700.76 -8 NP0.610.54 13

