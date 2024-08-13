Aarvi Encon consolidated net profit declines 21.39% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 12.35% to Rs 113.33 croreNet profit of Aarvi Encon declined 21.39% to Rs 2.61 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 3.32 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 12.35% to Rs 113.33 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 100.87 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales113.33100.87 12 OPM %2.924.10 -PBDT3.123.95 -21 PBT2.833.67 -23 NP2.613.32 -21
