Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Aarvi Encon consolidated net profit declines 21.39% in the June 2024 quarter

Aarvi Encon consolidated net profit declines 21.39% in the June 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Aug 13 2024 | 3:52 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 12.35% to Rs 113.33 crore

Net profit of Aarvi Encon declined 21.39% to Rs 2.61 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 3.32 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 12.35% to Rs 113.33 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 100.87 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales113.33100.87 12 OPM %2.924.10 -PBDT3.123.95 -21 PBT2.833.67 -23 NP2.613.32 -21

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Stock Market Highlights, Aug 13: Sensex sheds 693 pts, Nifty below 24,150; HDFC Bank, SBI, TaMo drag

Files by Google could include Circle to Search and AI summaries: Report

LIVE news: High Court hands over Kolkata doctor's rape-murder case probe to CBI

What is DDoS attack? Cyber threat hits X before Trump's interview with Musk

Aurobindo Pharma hits lifetime high as analysts make bull case on growth

First Published: Aug 13 2024 | 3:29 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story