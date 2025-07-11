Aayush Wellness expands its nutraceutical product portfolio

With launch of Brain Fuel Capsules

Aayush Wellness announced the launch of its - Brain Fuel Capsules, formulated to support cognitive function, memory retention and mental clarity using time-tested herbal ingredients. With this launch, the company continues to expand its nutraceutical product portfolio, addressing one of the most overlooked health challenges in modern society like poor memory, lack of focus, and a decline in clear thinking.

We believe that true wellness starts from within, and brain health is central to overall well-being, said Naveena Kumar, Managing Director of Aayush Wellness Limited. With the launch of Brain Fuel Capsules, we are offering a time-tested solution to one of the most pressing challenges of our generation cognitive fatigue driven by modern lifestyles. This herbal formulation supports long-term mental clarity without the side effects of synthetic alternatives.