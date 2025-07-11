Nifty July futures trade at premium

India VIX rose 1.24% to 11.82.

The Nifty July 2025 futures closed at 25,208, a premium of 58.15 points compared with the Nifty's closing at 25,149.85 in the cash market.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index dropped 205.40 points or 0.81% to 25,149.85.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, rose 1.24% to 11.82.

Tata Consultancy Services, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals and Infosys were the top traded individual stock futures contracts in the F&O segment of the NSE.

The July 2025 F&O contracts will expire on 31 July 2025.

