Aban Offshore reports consolidated net loss of Rs 259.87 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 15.83% to Rs 115.71 crore

Net Loss of Aban Offshore reported to Rs 259.87 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 340.14 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 15.83% to Rs 115.71 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 137.47 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 889.39 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 1317.84 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 19.01% to Rs 475.66 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 399.67 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

115.71137.47475.66399.6740.71-23.7336.17-38.64-228.13-299.68-745.95-1198.43-253.48-330.41-864.38-1295.57-259.87-340.14-889.39-1317.84

Powered by Capital Market - Live News