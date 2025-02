ABans Enterprises consolidated net profit declines 1.78% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 45.93% to Rs 712.94 crore

Net profit of ABans Enterprises declined 1.78% to Rs 4.97 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 5.06 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 45.93% to Rs 712.94 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 488.56 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.712.94488.560.772.603.379.572.839.094.975.06

