Abans Financial Services consolidated net profit rises 34.73% in the June 2025 quarter

Net profit of Abans Financial Services rose 34.73% to Rs 29.95 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 22.23 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 539.56% to Rs 1893.81 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 296.11 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.1893.81296.112.7114.7541.4429.0941.1428.9329.9522.23

