ABB India Ltd eases for fifth straight session

ABB India Ltd dropped for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 4967.5, down 0.49% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.14% on the day, quoting at 25609.05. The Sensex is at 83614.62, up 0.09%.ABB India Ltd has lost around 3.5% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which ABB India Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 1.77% in last one month and is currently quoting at 35921.6, down 0.03% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 1.24 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 2.55 lakh shares in last one month.