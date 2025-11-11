E2E Networks slips after recording loss of Rs 13.5 crore in Q2

E2E Networks fell 2.24% to Rs 2,980.50 after the company reported a net loss of Rs 13.5 crore in Q2 FY26 as against a net profit of Rs 121 crore recorded in Q2 FY25.
Operational revenue fell by 7.9% year-over-year (YoY) to Rs 438 crore in the second quarter.
EBITDA dropped by 42.7% to Rs 18 crore in Q2 FY26 from Rs 31.4 crore in Q2 FY25. EBITDA margin was 41.1% in Q2 FY26 as against 66.1% in Q2 FY25.
The company posted a pre-tax loss of Rs 18.4 crore in Q2 FY26 as against a pre-tax profit of Rs 16.1 crore registered in Q2 FY25.
E2E Networks offers complete end-to-end cloud infrastructure and support, including high-performance cloud infrastructure, storage and support solutions in over multiple countries through four data centers in, Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra and Delhi NCR. The company caters to a diverse range of customers, including, AI startups, small and large enterprises, government and educational institutions across industries.
