Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd spurts 0.11%, up for five straight sessions

Last Updated : Dec 26 2025 | 1:04 PM IST
Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd is quoting at Rs 268.35, up 0.11% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 13.27% in last one year as compared to a 9.35% gain in NIFTY and a 0.42% gain in the Nifty Energy.

Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd rose for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 268.35, up 0.11% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.39% on the day, quoting at 26039.75. The Sensex is at 85032.85, down 0.44%. Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd has dropped around 1.95% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd is a constituent, has dropped around 1.59% in last one month and is currently quoting at 35095.1, up 0.26% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 9.45 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 93.2 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark December futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 268.65, up 0.09% on the day. Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd is down 13.27% in last one year as compared to a 9.35% gain in NIFTY and a 0.42% gain in the Nifty Energy index.

The PE of the stock is 16.15 based on TTM earnings ending September 25.

First Published: Dec 26 2025 | 1:00 PM IST

