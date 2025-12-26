Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Eicher Motors Ltd spurts 0.19%, up for fifth straight session

Last Updated : Dec 26 2025 | 1:04 PM IST
Eicher Motors Ltd is quoting at Rs 7326.5, up 0.19% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 50.23% in last one year as compared to a 9.35% jump in NIFTY and a 20.1% jump in the Nifty Auto.

Eicher Motors Ltd gained for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 7326.5, up 0.19% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.39% on the day, quoting at 26039.75. The Sensex is at 85032.85, down 0.44%. Eicher Motors Ltd has gained around 4.68% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Eicher Motors Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 0.5% in last one month and is currently quoting at 27885.65, down 0.51% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 84760 shares today, compared to the daily average of 4.32 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark December futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 7327.5, up 0.28% on the day. Eicher Motors Ltd is up 50.23% in last one year as compared to a 9.35% jump in NIFTY and a 20.1% jump in the Nifty Auto index.

The PE of the stock is 42.72 based on TTM earnings ending September 25.

First Published: Dec 26 2025 | 1:00 PM IST

