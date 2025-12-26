Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Astra Microwave gains after MoU with Bharat Electronics

Astra Microwave gains after MoU with Bharat Electronics

Dec 26 2025 | 12:50 PM IST
Astra Microwave Products rose 2.38% to Rs 992.30 after the company announced the execution of a memorandum of undertaking with state-run Bharat Electronics.

Bharat Electronics is a public sector undertaking under the Ministry of Defence, Government of India. Under the agreement, the two companies will collaborate on the design, development and manufacturing of advanced electronic modules, subsystems and systems for defence electronics and aerospace applications. The partnership will focus on critical technology areas such as electronic warfare, radar systems and satellite-related solutions.

Astra Microwave said the strategic collaboration is aimed at strengthening indigenous design and production capabilities in advanced technology domains that are critical for national defence.

Astra Microwave Products is engaged in the business of designing, developing and manufacturing of defence, aerospace & space electronics systems, sub-systems and components.

The companys consolidated net profit fell 5.87% to Rs 23.90 crore on a 6.55% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 214.58 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25.

Dec 26 2025 | 12:27 PM IST

