CESC subsidiary bags 180 MW round-the-clock renewable power contract from REMC

CESC said that its subsidiary, Purvah Energy has received a letter of award (LOA) from REMC to set up grid-connected renewable energy projects, with or without storage, for the supply of 180 MW of round-the-clock power.

The domestic contract will be executed over a 25-year period from commissioning.

The agreed tariff for the power supply is Rs 4.35 per kWh. The company confirmed that neither its promoters nor group companies have any interest in REMC, and the transaction is not a related party deal.

CESC is a fully-integrated electrical utility company. The company's other business segments include power, organized retailing, property development and business process outsourcing.