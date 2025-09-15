ABB India Ltd soars 1.88%, gains for fifth straight session

ABB India Ltd is quoting at Rs 5347.5, up 1.88% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 31.14% in last one year as compared to a 1.15% slide in NIFTY and a 17.45% slide in the Nifty Energy.

ABB India Ltd is up for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 5347.5, up 1.88% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.09% on the day, quoting at 25091.5. The Sensex is at 81870.3, down 0.04%. ABB India Ltd has gained around 6.15% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which ABB India Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 1.9% in last one month and is currently quoting at 34940.3, up 0.57% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 2.7 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 2.59 lakh shares in last one month. The benchmark September futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 5390, up 2.52% on the day. ABB India Ltd is down 31.14% in last one year as compared to a 1.15% slide in NIFTY and a 17.45% slide in the Nifty Energy index.