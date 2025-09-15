Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Padam Cotton Yarns revises Final Dividend

Padam Cotton Yarns revises Final Dividend

Image
Last Updated : Sep 15 2025 | 12:50 PM IST
For the year 2024-25

Padam Cotton Yarns, post effectiveness of the Stock Split from Rs.10 per share to Rs.1 per share has revised the Final Dividend declared earlier on 11th April 2025 from Rs.1 per Equity share of face value of Rs.10 each (10%) to Rs.0.1 per equity share of face value of Rs.1 each (10%).

First Published: Sep 15 2025 | 12:35 PM IST

