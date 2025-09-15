Padam Cotton Yarns revises Final Dividend

For the year 2024-25

Padam Cotton Yarns, post effectiveness of the Stock Split from Rs.10 per share to Rs.1 per share has revised the Final Dividend declared earlier on 11th April 2025 from Rs.1 per Equity share of face value of Rs.10 each (10%) to Rs.0.1 per equity share of face value of Rs.1 each (10%).

