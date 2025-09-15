Home / Markets / Capital Market News / India's vegetable oil imports up 7% on year in Aug-25

India's vegetable oil imports up 7% on year in Aug-25

Last Updated : Sep 15 2025 | 1:04 PM IST
The Solvent Extractors Association of India (SEA) has compiled the import data for vegetable oils (edible & non-edible) for August 2025. Imports during the month totalled 1,677,346 tons compared to 1,563,329 tons in August 2024 i.e. up by 7%. This includes 1,621,525 tons of edible oils and 55,821 tons of non-edible oils. In first ten months of the oil year 2024-25 (November 2024-August 2025), total vegetable oil imports reached 12,690,980 tons, down by 7% from 13,687,511 tons in the same period last year.

First Published: Sep 15 2025 | 12:57 PM IST

