Ganesh Housing consolidated net profit declines 31.80% in the September 2025 quarter

Net profit of Ganesh Housing declined 31.80% to Rs 108.09 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 158.48 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 26.56% to Rs 174.21 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 237.22 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.174.21237.2284.9485.39147.07214.09145.31212.24108.09158.48

