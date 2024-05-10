Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Dilip Buildcon reports consolidated net profit of Rs 5.34 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Dilip Buildcon reports consolidated net profit of Rs 5.34 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 10 2024 | 11:05 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 18.46% to Rs 3365.62 crore

Net profit of Dilip Buildcon reported to Rs 5.34 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 73.16 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 18.46% to Rs 3365.62 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 2841.05 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 20542.55% to Rs 194.04 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.94 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 12.86% to Rs 12011.90 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 10643.64 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales3365.622841.05 18 12011.9010643.64 13 OPM %9.806.00 -11.838.99 - PBDT128.4752.59 144 552.84123.19 349 PBT38.08-44.90 LP 174.07-275.31 LP NP5.34-73.16 LP 194.040.94 20543

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Dilip Buildcon emerges as L-1 bidder for Rs 1,092 cr project

Dilip Buildcon consolidated net profit declines 3.29% in the December 2023 quarter

Dilip Buildcon JV bags irrigation project of Rs 412 cr

Dilip Buildcon gains as JV bags Rs 413-cr project

Dilip Buildcon update on Zuari Observatory Towers project in Goa

Subex reports consolidated net loss of Rs 156.51 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Neuland Laboratories consolidated net profit declines 20.09% in the March 2024 quarter

Prayatna Developers Pvt reports standalone net loss of Rs 2.46 crore in the March 2024 quarter

TCI Express standalone net profit declines 17.84% in the March 2024 quarter

Incred Financial Services standalone net profit rises 80.69% in the March 2024 quarter

Follow our WhatsApp channel

First Published: May 10 2024 | 4:56 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story