Dilip Buildcon reports consolidated net profit of Rs 5.34 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Net profit of Dilip Buildcon reported to Rs 5.34 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 73.16 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 18.46% to Rs 3365.62 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 2841.05 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 20542.55% to Rs 194.04 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.94 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 12.86% to Rs 12011.90 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 10643.64 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

