Abbott India gets central govt nod to appoint Kartik Rajendran as MD

Abbott India said that it has received approval from the Central Government for the appointment of Kartik Rajendran as the managing director (MD) of the company.

His tenure will be for a period of five years, effective from 14 June 2025, to 13 June 2030.

The appointment is expected to provide continued strategic leadership and drive growth initiatives for the company in the coming years.

Abbott India is one of the leading multinational pharmaceutical companies in India and sells its products through independent distributors primarily within India.

Abbott Indias standalone net profit climbed 15.79% to Rs 415.27 crore on 7.62% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 1,757.15 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25.