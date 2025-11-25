Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Abbott India gets central govt nod to appoint Kartik Rajendran as MD

Abbott India gets central govt nod to appoint Kartik Rajendran as MD

Image
Last Updated : Nov 25 2025 | 11:31 AM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Abbott India said that it has received approval from the Central Government for the appointment of Kartik Rajendran as the managing director (MD) of the company.

His tenure will be for a period of five years, effective from 14 June 2025, to 13 June 2030.

The appointment is expected to provide continued strategic leadership and drive growth initiatives for the company in the coming years.

Abbott India is one of the leading multinational pharmaceutical companies in India and sells its products through independent distributors primarily within India.

Abbott Indias standalone net profit climbed 15.79% to Rs 415.27 crore on 7.62% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 1,757.15 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25.

Shares of Abbott India shed 0.63% to currently trade at Rs 29,536.05 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Wall Street Extends Rally as Tech, Gold and Semiconductors Lead Global Risk-On Move

Yatra Online drops after CEO Dhruv Shringi resigns

Servotech Renewable Power jumps after securing EV charging patent

Glenmark gains after launching first-ever nebulized triple therapy for COPD

Volumes jump at Nuvoco Vistas Corporation Ltd counter

First Published: Nov 25 2025 | 11:22 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story