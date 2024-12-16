Abbott India Ltd down for fifth straight session

Abbott India Ltd is quoting at Rs 28378.95, down 0.94% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 24.58% in last one year as compared to a 15.2% rally in NIFTY and a 36.34% spurt in the Nifty Pharma index.

Abbott India Ltd is down for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 28378.95, down 0.94% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.38% on the day, quoting at 24673.75. The Sensex is at 81773.57, down 0.44%.Abbott India Ltd has added around 4.38% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Abbott India Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 3.36% in last one month and is currently quoting at 22157.35, up 0.5% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 3029 shares today, compared to the daily average of 7318 shares in last one month.

The benchmark December futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 28393.6, down 1.31% on the day.

The PE of the stock is 47.4 based on TTM earnings ending September 24.

