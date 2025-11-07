Abbott India standalone net profit rises 15.80% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 7.62% to Rs 1757.15 crore

Net profit of Abbott India rose 15.80% to Rs 415.27 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 358.61 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 7.62% to Rs 1757.15 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1632.67 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.1757.151632.6728.5826.89564.57496.94545.93479.43415.27358.61

