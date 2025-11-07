Action Construction Equipment consolidated net profit declines 5.01% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 1.65% to Rs 744.24 crore

Net profit of Action Construction Equipment declined 5.01% to Rs 90.05 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 94.80 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 1.65% to Rs 744.24 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 756.69 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.

