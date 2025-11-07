Jagran Prakashan consolidated net profit rises 36.44% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 4.67% to Rs 467.36 crore

Net profit of Jagran Prakashan rose 36.44% to Rs 58.63 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 42.97 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 4.67% to Rs 467.36 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 446.51 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.467.36446.5114.2516.7191.7989.3471.1462.3458.6342.97

