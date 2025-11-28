Stock Alert: VST Tillers Tractors, Zydus Life, Oriental Rail Infra, Rajratan Global Wire

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

Sudeep Pharma will list today. The issue was subscribed 93.72 times. The offer received bids for 99.01 crore shares as against 1.05 crore shares on offer. The issue opened for bidding on 21 November 2025 and it closed on 25 November 2025. The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 563 and 593 per share.

Stocks To Watch:

VST Tillers Tractors has launched EV Power Tiller and EV Power Weeder, entering into fully electric farm machinery segment.

Capital India Finance board approved re-appointment of Keshav Porwal as managing director for a further term of three years, effective from November 27, 2025.

Zydus Lifesciences has received tentative approval from the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) for Empagliflozin and Linagliptin Tablets, 10 mg/5 mg and 25 mg/5 mg Rajratan Global Wire has entered into shareholders agreement for investments of a total amount of Rs 1.44 crore in the paid-up share capital of Lilac Ecoenergy for captive generation of solar/ wind power. Oriental Rail Infrastructures wholly owned subsidiary, Oriental Foundry has secured order worth Rs 2,55,45,135.60 from North Western Railway for manufacturing and supplying 762 quantity of coupler body with shank wear plate for wagons. Voltamp Transformers has received letter of intent from Gujarat Energy Transmission Corporation (GETCO) for supply of various ratings of power transformers. The said order is approximately Rs 85.05 crore (inclusive of GST).