Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Stock Alert: VST Tillers Tractors, Zydus Life, Oriental Rail Infra, Rajratan Global Wire

Stock Alert: VST Tillers Tractors, Zydus Life, Oriental Rail Infra, Rajratan Global Wire

Image
Last Updated : Nov 28 2025 | 9:06 AM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

New Listing:

Sudeep Pharma will list today. The issue was subscribed 93.72 times. The offer received bids for 99.01 crore shares as against 1.05 crore shares on offer. The issue opened for bidding on 21 November 2025 and it closed on 25 November 2025. The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 563 and 593 per share.

Stocks To Watch:

VST Tillers Tractors has launched EV Power Tiller and EV Power Weeder, entering into fully electric farm machinery segment.

Capital India Finance board approved re-appointment of Keshav Porwal as managing director for a further term of three years, effective from November 27, 2025.

Zydus Lifesciences has received tentative approval from the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) for Empagliflozin and Linagliptin Tablets, 10 mg/5 mg and 25 mg/5 mg

Rajratan Global Wire has entered into shareholders agreement for investments of a total amount of Rs 1.44 crore in the paid-up share capital of Lilac Ecoenergy for captive generation of solar/ wind power.

Oriental Rail Infrastructures wholly owned subsidiary, Oriental Foundry has secured order worth Rs 2,55,45,135.60 from North Western Railway for manufacturing and supplying 762 quantity of coupler body with shank wear plate for wagons.

Voltamp Transformers has received letter of intent from Gujarat Energy Transmission Corporation (GETCO) for supply of various ratings of power transformers. The said order is approximately Rs 85.05 crore (inclusive of GST).

Elpro International has acquired 20,744 equity shares of Sansera Engineering for total considerations of Rs 3.62 crore.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Earlysalary Services Pvt standalone net profit rises 125.88% in the September 2025 quarter

Indus Valley Enterprises Pvt reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.05 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Entry India Projects Pvt reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.35 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Berar Finance standalone net profit declines 0.56% in the September 2025 quarter

SMFG India Home Finance Co standalone net profit rises 15.92% in the September 2025 quarter

First Published: Nov 28 2025 | 8:00 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story