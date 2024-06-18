Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Abha Property Project consolidated net profit rises 150.85% in the March 2024 quarter

Abha Property Project consolidated net profit rises 150.85% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Jun 18 2024 | 9:06 AM IST
Sales rise 103.30% to Rs 1.85 crore

Net profit of Abha Property Project rose 150.85% to Rs 1.48 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.59 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 103.30% to Rs 1.85 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.91 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 86.43% to Rs 2.61 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.40 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 77.40% to Rs 3.14 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.77 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales1.850.91 103 3.141.77 77 OPM %93.5193.41 -93.9595.48 - PBDT1.730.85 104 2.951.69 75 PBT1.730.85 104 2.951.69 75 NP1.480.59 151 2.611.40 86

First Published: Jun 18 2024 | 7:40 AM IST

