Bayer CropScience standalone net profit declines 39.43% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 24 2024 | 9:10 AM IST
Sales decline 19.44% to Rs 791.50 crore

Net profit of Bayer CropScience declined 39.43% to Rs 96.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 158.50 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 19.44% to Rs 791.50 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 982.50 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 2.33% to Rs 740.50 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 758.20 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 0.71% to Rs 5103.20 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 5139.70 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales791.50982.50 -19 5103.205139.70 -1 OPM %12.2020.95 -18.6917.98 - PBDT121.30219.20 -45 1015.40965.80 5 PBT105.40192.10 -45 941.40886.30 6 NP96.00158.50 -39 740.50758.20 -2

First Published: May 24 2024 | 7:34 AM IST

