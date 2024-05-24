Bayer CropScience standalone net profit declines 39.43% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 19.44% to Rs 791.50 croreNet profit of Bayer CropScience declined 39.43% to Rs 96.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 158.50 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 19.44% to Rs 791.50 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 982.50 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit declined 2.33% to Rs 740.50 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 758.20 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 0.71% to Rs 5103.20 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 5139.70 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
