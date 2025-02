Tata Power Company standalone net profit rises 85.54% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 16.34% to Rs 5731.00 crore

Net profit of Tata Power Company rose 85.54% to Rs 977.92 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 527.08 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 16.34% to Rs 5731.00 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 4926.24 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.5731.004926.2420.3818.201365.46969.561059.29685.24977.92527.08

