Bharat Bijlee standalone net profit rises 36.81% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 21.24% to Rs 513.75 crore

Net profit of Bharat Bijlee rose 36.81% to Rs 40.62 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 29.69 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 21.24% to Rs 513.75 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 423.74 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.513.75423.7410.279.2058.5943.2553.8339.6840.6229.69

