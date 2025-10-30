SG Mart consolidated net profit rises 66.39% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 4.94% to Rs 1704.25 crore

Net profit of SG Mart rose 66.39% to Rs 26.54 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 15.95 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 4.94% to Rs 1704.25 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1792.83 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.1704.251792.831.640.8335.4921.8233.1521.5326.5415.95

