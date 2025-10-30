Hero Housing Finance standalone net profit rises 48.50% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 13.94% to Rs 205.56 crore

Net profit of Hero Housing Finance rose 48.50% to Rs 18.37 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 12.37 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 13.94% to Rs 205.56 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 180.41 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.205.56180.4170.4262.2431.0717.7926.1212.3718.3712.37

Powered by Capital Market - Live News